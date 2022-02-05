Queen Elizabeth’s news – Her Majesty makes a major announcement about Camilla’s future, and the dates for Andrews’ grilling have been set.

Queen Elizabeth’s news – Her Majesty makes a major announcement about Camilla’s future, and the dates for Andrews’ grilling have been confirmed.

IN A STUNNING royal reversal, HER MAJESTY announced that Camilla will be given the title Queen when Prince Charles ascends to the throne.

Her Majesty, 95, expressed her “sincere wish” for the Duchess of Cornwall to be known as Queen Consort in an address commemorating her Accession Day.

The announcement comes as the Queen prepares to mark the 70th anniversary of her coronation tomorrow, but it will be her first without her late husband.

The Monarch will be celebrating the day for the first time without Prince Philip.

For 73 years, he was by her side.

“The Queen is a person of deep religious faith,” royal analyst Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk.

“When she was 21 years old in 1947, she took an oath to serve her country for the rest of her life, and she meant every word of it.”

When Virginia Giuffre’s lawyers fly in from the United States, her son Prince Andrew will be subjected to a two-day grilling at a “neutral” location.

The date on which the Duke of York will appear in front of his sex accuser’s legal team has been revealed, with the royal expected to face embarrassing questions about his personal life on March 10.

The Queen is celebrating her 70th year on the throne this year, and the Platinum Jubilee weekend in June will feature an impressive lineup of events.

Although Her Majesty, 95, took the throne on February 6, 1952, there is a heartbreaking reason why we aren’t celebrating it on that day.

Her father, King George VI, died in his sleep at the age of 56, and the Queen took over the throne.

Following a lung operation from which he did not recover, he died of illness.

Because Elizabeth ascended the throne on the same day, the Queen chooses to honor her father rather than celebrate the date.

Months after her father’s death, the Queen celebrated her Gold and Diamond Jubilees.

According to reports, Buckingham Palace and the government decided that the Jubilee celebrations should be postponed until June, when the weather is more pleasant.

This also means that a fourth day can be easily added to make a four-day celebration.

Camilla was given a lower grade…

