Queen Elizabeth’s news: Her Majesty makes a TRIUMPHANT return to royal duties as she embarks on a busy Jubilee year.

THE QUEEN returned to royal duties triumphantly this weekend after celebrating her 70th year on the throne, and has returned to Windsor Castle from Sandringham.

Her Majesty stated last week that it was her “heartfelt wish” for the Duchess of Cornwall to be referred to as Queen Consort once Prince Charles becomes King.

However, after commemorating the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne over the weekend, a Buckingham Palace source said this week that she will now return to her normal duties.

According to the Mail, the monarch will continue to carry out her duties, but will take it slowly after her doctors advised her to do so.

“It’s about pacing her diary and ensuring there’s flexibility,” the source said.

“People are very aware that at 95 years old, you can wake up with aches and pains that you didn’t have the day before.”

The palace also confirmed that the queen had returned to her Windsor Castle home, where she will resume her official duties, after spending the occasion at her Sandringham residence in east England.

On the occasion of the Queen’s 70th birthday on Sunday, PIERS Morgan paid a glowing tribute to her.

Her Majesty, 95, was hailed as the “greatest of all time” by broadcaster Piers, 56, who praised her leadership on her Platinum Jubilee.

“The,” he wrote on Instagram.

Queen Elizabeth II is the first British monarch to reign for 70 years.

“She has been a magnificent rock of wise, calm, strong, and empathetic leadership for this country through good and bad times.”

“Thank you, Your Majesty,” says the speaker.

