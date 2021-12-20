Queen Elizabeth’s news – Her Majesty’s Majesty fears spending Christmas Day completely ALONE for the first time as covid wreaks havoc on her plans.

Queen Elizabeth’s news – Her Majesty fears she will be alone for the first time on Christmas Day as covid disrupts plans.

Due to an increase in Covid variant Omicron cases in the UK, the Queen is expected to make a decision within 48 hours on whether or not to cancel or change her Christmas plans.

Her Majesty may, however, consider other options for spending the holidays with her family.

“The Queen and the rest of the family are aware that the situation is ever-changing and that many thousands of families may be affected,” a source told the Mirror.

“If alternative arrangements must be made at the last minute, Her Majesty will lead from the front, as per government advice.”

If restrictions are imposed, the Queen may still visit Sandringham, but the celebrations will be scaled back.

If not, the Queen and the Royal Family could spend Christmas at Windsor Castle, where she has been for the majority of the pandemic.

For the most up-to-date information on the royal family, visit our royal family live blog…

It will be her first public appearance since the death of her beloved Prince Philip in April at the age of 99.

The speech is expected to pay tribute to her late husband as well as the country’s continued strength during the pandemic.

According to reports, she’ll spend Christmas Eve surrounded by her closest family.

According to the Mail, palace aides are also looking into the possibility of the monarch appearing in public in the coming weeks to wish the country a happy Christmas.

According to an expert, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will find a way to spend the holidays with The Queen.

On his YouTube channel earlier this month, royal correspondent Neil Sean talked about how the Royal Family plans to celebrate Christmas this year.

“There will be some gifts,” Neil claimed, “but it will be very formal.”

“[The Queen] is far too gracious to exclude [Prince Harry and Meghan Markle] from the gift package.”

The gift opening, however, would take place “at a distance,” not over Zoom calls, according to the expert.

Following a record number of Covid cases, the monarch made the difficult decision last week to postpone her annual family tradition.

The Queen’s traditional Christmas Day walkabout may be canceled due to fears that it will become an Omicron super-spreader.

As Covid rips through the UK, Her Majesty has already canceled her holiday family gathering.

The number of Covid infections has increased, with 90,418 new infections reported in the last 24 hours…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.