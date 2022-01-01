Queen Elizbaeth’s latest news: Her Majesty bestows the highest honor on Camilla for her services to the Royal Family.

The latest news from Queen Elizbaeth: Her Majesty bestows the highest honor on Camilla for her services to the Royal Family.

THE Duchess of Cornwall has been made a Royal Lady of the Most Noble Order of the Garter by the Queen.

Camilla has been elevated to the country’s most prestigious order of chivalry in honor of her service to the monarchy.

Since marrying the Prince of Wales in 2005, the duchess has been an outspoken supporter of the monarchy through her own public works and engagements.

Camilla is a patron or supporter of several literacy charities, speaks out in support of domestic violence victims, and champions a number of animal welfare organizations.

The Queen, acting independently of Number 10, appoints Royal Knights and Ladies of the Order of the Garter to honor those who have personally served the monarch.

In 2022, the Queen will reach her historic Platinum Jubilee, making her the first British monarch to reach 70 years on the throne.

In June, over a four-day holiday weekend, the national Jubilee festivities will take place.

However, the Queen will reach the milestone on February 6th, the anniversary of her father King George VI’s death in 1952.

The Queen usually spends her accession day at Sandringham alone, but she could be seen at church or doing a local engagement in Norfolk, as she has done on previous jubilees.

Trooping the Colour, a thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral, a visit to the Epsom Derby, a live concert at Buckingham Palace, and street parties and picnics are all part of the royal extravaganza, which runs from June 2 to 5 – with an extra Bank Holiday thrown in for good measure.

On June 5, a Platinum Jubilee Pageant will be held in central London, with street arts, theatre, music, circus, carnival, and costume, against the backdrop of the Palace and along The Mall.

