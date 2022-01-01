Queen Elizbaeth’s news: Her Majesty bestows the highest honor on Camilla for her services to the Royal Family.

News from Queen Elizbaeth: Camilla receives the HIGHEST honor for services to the Royal Family from Her Majesty.

The Duchess of Cornwall has been made a Royal Lady of the Most Noble Order of the Garter by Her Majesty the Queen.

Camilla has been elevated to the country’s most prestigious order of chivalry in honor of her service to the monarchy.

Since marrying the Prince of Wales in 2005, the duchess has been an outspoken supporter of the Queen through her own public works and engagements.

Camilla is a patron or supporter of several literacy charities, speaks out in support of domestic violence victims, and champions a number of animal welfare organizations.

The Queen, acting independently of Number 10, appoints Royal Knights and Ladies of the Order of the Garter to honor those who have personally served the monarch.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also expressed their good wishes for the coming year.

“Wishing everyone a Happy New Year,” they tweeted.

A photo of them smiling and holding hands in the back of a vehicle at the James Bond movie premiere in London in September accompanied the post.

The Prince of Wales has urged the world to remember those in Syria and Afghanistan who are “fighting for freedom and human rights.”

Charles also paid tribute to “brave individuals, local communities, and international organizations” who are “responding to great needs by providing vital assistance” in a New Year message released on the first day of 2022.

The heir to the throne recently traveled to Jordan and saw firsthand how the Middle Eastern country has long been a safe haven for people fleeing conflict in the region, including Syria.

“As we begin a New Year, we might take a moment to remember the many people around the world who are standing up for freedom and human rights,” the prince wrote in his message.

“The threats and realities of political and religious persecution and insecurity are coupled with an increasingly dire humanitarian situation in places like Afghanistan, Syria, and Myanmar, among others.

“In the face of such adversity, incredibly courageous individuals, local communities, and international organizations are responding to great needs by providing critical assistance.”

“I pray for peaceful resolutions to these conflicts, and that we are all given the courage to help those in need, wherever they may be.”

The monarch has appointed the Queen’s head chef as a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO).

Mark Flanagan was in charge of the catering team at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2018 wedding reception, as well as other major events…

