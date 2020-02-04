Queen Letizia of Spain chairs the Forum Against Cancer in Madrid

Queen Letizia of Spain opted for sleek monochrome style this morning, as she chaired a cancer forum in Madrid.

The Spanish royal, 47, looked elegant in a structured white shirt with a silver button detail at the waist, and added edginess to her look by sporting an leather midi skirt.

At the 9th edition of the Madrid event, delegates focused on the economic and social impacts of cancer in Spain.

Addressing the attendees, the Queen looked self-assured as she asked the crowd to think about the struggles citizens on low incomes face when they are diagnosed with cancer, Hola magazine reported.

The forum is organised by the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC), of which Letizia is the honourary president. It is starting today to coincide with World Cancer Day at the Royal Tapestry Factory.

Matching her outfit in a pair of black suede heels, the Queen kept a stylish clutch bag in her hand throughout the event.

She kept the look formal with minimal jewellery, aside from a favourite gold ring on her index finger and a pair of hoop earrings.

Her brunette locks were parted on each side of her face in an impeccable blow-dry

Letizia was joined by Spain’s Health Minister Salvador Illa, members of the AECC and María Neira, the director of the Department of Public Health and Environment of the World Health Organisation.

During her morning address, which kick-started the event, the royal told attendees the forum would reflect on: ‘What happens when a person is unemployed, is self-employed, when a person receives an income less than or equal to the minimum interprofessional salary and is diagnosed with cancer?’

Cancer survivors will share their stories all day today at the event.

Letizia’s week is off to a busy start. The queen and her husband King Felipe VI , 52, attended the opening of the Spanish Parliament yesterday which saw their eldest daughter and heir to the throne Princess Leonor, 14, looking as poised as her illustrious parents.

The young princess sported a coordinating tweed blazer and skirt in red, which featured matching gold buttons.

She wore her blonde hair down in loose waves, and completed her outfit with a pair of coordinating shoes.

Meanwhile, Queen Letizia looked typically chic in monochrome, donning a black cape-style coat over a calf-length white dress, which featured a V-cut neckline.

The mother-of-two wore her dark locks swept back off her face in a low bun, and accessorised with a pair of pearl earrings to add a touch of glam to her outfit.

She kept her makeup minimal, adding a touch of bronzer and a few layers of mascara