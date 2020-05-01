Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands celebrate King’s Day from home

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has been pictured cutting a ribbon to celebrate King’s Day as her daughter and heir to the throne captured the moment on her tablet.

The Queen, 48, was joined by their daughters Princesses Amalia, 16, Alexia, 14, and Ariane, 13, in a drawing room at the Royal Palace Huis Ten Bosch in the Hague to celebrate her husband King Willem-Alexander, 53.

The event, which takes place every year on 27 April, celebrates the reigning monarch’s birthday and typically sees people enjoy markets, outdoor games and parties.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, events and public celebrations were cancelled this year, leaving the Dutch to celebrate from home, including the monarch and his family.

In the snaps, a beaming Maxima stands poised with a pair of scissors as her two younger daughters hold the ends of the orange ribbon which represents Holland’s national colour.

Heir to the throne, Princess Amalia, 16, opted for a vibrant and lacy yellow dress with matching heels and a ruffled neckline as she held a tablet to document the occasion.

Known for her love of bright colour combinations, the Dutch queen wore a white jumpsuit with a flower print in hues of magenta, red and green.

She accessorised with a white statement belt and emerald drop earrings, as well as a pair of red high heels.

Accentuating her natural glow with a dash of bronzer, Maxima sported a brown smokey eye and a nude lip before she warmly waved from the palace’s steps, her blonde hair swaying gently in the breeze.

On the palace steps, Willem-Alexander donned a navy suit to join his wife and three teenage daughters in wishing the country happy celebrations.

Their younger daughters had also put on stunning outfits for the snaps as Princess Amalia smiled confidently on the steps, her blond hair resting on her shoulder.

Princess Alexia ,14, wore a large and crisp white shirt dress, held at the waist by a leather belt in black.

The youngest of the trio, princess Ariane, 13, looked darling in a baby blue dress with matching espadrilles.

Her smile revealed the young princess, who bears an incredible resemblance to her mother, is wearing braces.

The sweet snaps were a breath of fresh and brings back a sense of normalcy as European nations adapt to life during the pandemic.

Another picture saw the family standing in lobby of their palace in a neat line side by side.

Two different pictures were released by the Dutch royal family on their Instagram account.

The account read: ‘Today we celebrate Kind’s Day from home and so does the royal family.’

A close up picture showed the family on the steps of the palace, standing next to one another, smiling.

The other, more natural snap caught the family on their way back in, with them turning around the face the camera, laughing and waving.

The tradition of Queen’s Day was born in 1885 in honour of the birth of Queen Wilhemina. Since then, the country has celebrated each Queen’s birthday under the name of Queen’s Day.

King Willem-Alexander’s birthday will be celebrated every year that he reigns as King’s Day, but this year, the celebrations are taking place from home.

Members of the Concertgebouw Orchestra played the Dutch Wilhelmus anthem from their homes to mark the day, as members of the public observed social distancing guidelines to buy their traditional pastries.

A total of 37,845 cases of coronavirus have been detected in the Netherlands, which led to 4,475 deaths so far.