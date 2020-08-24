Queen not returning to Buckingham Palace ‘for foreseeable future’ in big change

The Queen is set to stay at Windsor Castle for the rest of the year and will only return to London to carrying out engagements, it has been claimed.

According to a royal source the 94-year-old monarch will not reside at Buckingham Palace but would like to “commute” to the capital if it is safe to do so.

It is believed that this will be the longest absence the Queen has had from Buckingham Palace during her 68-year reign, the Sunday Times reports.

The Queen usually returns to London in October after enjoying her annual summer break in Balmoral, but instead, she will reportedly return to Windsor Castle.

Both the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have been self-isolating at Windsor since March 19 – four days before the UK went into lockdown.

She has reportedly been told that the close-knit “bubble” of household staff who have been working with her in Windsor is the safest way to reduce the risk of her contracting coronavirus.

A royal source said: “There is a desire to get Buckingham Palace up and running again as a working palace, but only if all the relevant advice suggests that it is appropriate to do so.”

It is believed that plans are being drawn up so the Queen can safely attend commemorations at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday in November.

But until the threat of coronavirus is eliminated the Queen will not apparently return to Buckingham Palace.

However, it is thought that she will spend her Christmas break at Sandringham in Norfolk as usual.

The news comes after reports that the coronavirus risk means the Queen may not be allowed to return to her public duties “for years” to come.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton, 66, told The Sun in May that he feared the Queen may only be seen on TV or video links rather than in public due to the risk to herself and Prince Philip.

The writer, who penned Diana: Her True Story in 1992, told the paper: “It’s terribly sad but I can’t see how the Queen can resume her usual job. The Covid-19 virus isn’t going away soon and will be with us for months, if not years.

“It would be far too risky for the Queen to start meeting people on a regular basis.”

The stringent measures are expected to upset The Queen as she has said in the past that she has “to be seen to be believed”.

Buckingham Palace is usually open to the public for 10 weeks each summer and selected dates during winter and spring.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic it has remained closed to visitors after a decision made by the Royal Collection Trust last month “because of the operational challenges of social distancing” in their palaces and properties.

The Trust – which is owned by the Queen and manages palace tourism – says it will make a £30million loss this year as palaces are closed.

Last month it was revealed that 250 members of the Queen’s staff face redundancy.