Queen of Hearts is a Grammy-nominated singer from “The Masked Singer.”

The Masked Singer’s Season 6 finale aired Wednesday night, with Bull and Queen of Hearts emerging as the final two vocalists.

When it came down to it, Queen of Hearts had won it all! After she learned of her victory and Bull’s identity was revealed, it was her turn to reveal herself.

Queen of Hearts turned out to be Jewel after months of speculation.

Jewel Kilcher is a well-known singer-songwriter who rose to prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“You Were Meant for Me,” “Who Will Save Your Soul,” “Foolish Games,” and “Hands” are just a few of her most well-known songs.

Despite not guessing correctly for their first impressions, three of the four panelists got it right.

Jenny McCarthy changed her name from Fergie to Jewel, Robin Thicke changed her name from Idina Menzel to Jewel, and Nicole Scherzinger changed her name from Carrie Underwood to Jewel.

Ken Jeong was left out, opting for Renée Zellweger based on his initial impression.

Scherzinger won the Golden Ear Trophy as a result.

Bull, who came in second place, was unmasked earlier in the evening.

Todrick Hall, a reality TV star and YouTuber, was revealed to be the man in question.

Banana Split and Skunk came in third place (after being eliminated in previous episodes).

Skunk was revealed to be Faith Evans, while Banana Split was Katherine McPhee and her husband, David Foster.

The Masked Singer Season 6 premiered on FOX on Wednesdays at 8 p.m.

