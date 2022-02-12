Queen Padmé Amidala was inspired by a real-life Mongolian queen who was murdered, according to the ‘Star Wars’ secret history.

Secret History of ‘Star Wars’: Queen Padmé Amidala Was Inspired by a Murdered Mongolian Queen

Queen Padmé Amidala, played by 16-year-old Natalie Portman, shook the world when the Star Wars prequel trilogy debuted.

The marketing campaign for the trilogy featured striking images of the exalted Queen Amidala dressed in royal regalia with a porcelain painted face.

Padmé has remained a powerful force in the Star Wars universe to this day.

Did you know that Padmé’s costumes were inspired by a real-life Mongolian queen who was murdered?

Padmé addresses the Senate in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, pleading for help for her people.

Portman looked stunning in a red velvet gown with embossed roses and a triple-braided soutache on the dress collars and cuffs.

Her hair is bound in an aggressive updo with golden hair bands adorned with hair tip ornaments by the headdress.

Padmé wears a large black cloak over her red gown when she stands before the Senate.

Costume designers wanted her outfits to suggest her queen status, according to Rebel’s Haven.

With three complex layers, the red symbolic dress took a long time to create and was “extremely expensive.”

The underdress was created by Star Wars’ costume design team using a 70-year-old vintage gold skill target.

They also placed the sunray pleats in such a way that they would catch the light whenever Padmé moved.

The visible layer of the red velvet robe and outfit was made up of red and green silk velvet with bronze embroidery.

They also used a unique technique to add depth and texture to the helm and yolk panels.

To achieve the padded effect on the robe, the team sewed small tubes into a design and injected them.

The pyramid-shaped padded shoulders were built with faux fur and lined with red silk on the robe’s outer layer.

The gown was made up.

However, it was a representation of her culture and the Naboo way of life.

Padmé’s statement outfit was inspired by a 20th-century queen named Genepil, according to the Phantom Menace costume department.

Bogd Khan, the final Mongol Khan, married her last.

Bogd was shattered after his first wife died, and he didn’t want another wife, according to Jetset Times.

His court, on the other hand, was adamant, citing the need to preserve the monarchy.

The court’s guardians went on the hunt for a suitable wife.

They came across Genepil, a 19-year-old nobleman.

The young lady had already been married.

However, the court guardians apprehended her and took her to the Khan, despite the fact that she was already married….

