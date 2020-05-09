Queen’s Brian May Hospitalized With Butt Injury Following “Over-Enthusiastic Gardening”

And we’ll keep on gardening till the end…

In the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic, Queen‘s Brian May found himself at a local hospital. But as it turns out, it had nothing to do with COVID-19.

“Reality check! For me. No-the Virus didn’t get me yet-thank God. Hope you’re all keeping extra-safe out there. A decision to relax controls doesn’t suddenly make the danger go away,” Brian shared on Instagram. “But me?? Yes, I’ve been quiet. Reason? As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands … I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening.”

The rock star continued, “So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job.”

In his Instagram post, the Queen member shared video from his hospital room. He later confirmed that he won’t be able to walk—or sleep—for awhile “without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless.”

“Folks … I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home. Please, please don’t send me sympathy—I just need some healing silence for a while,” he shared. “I’ll be back—but I need the complete break. OK? Thanks. Take care out there. Bri”

As you likely could have guessed, fans were quick to send support for the rocker in the comments section.

And if his Instagram activity is any indication, perhaps Brian is already on his way to feeling better.

In fact, he was able to celebrate Brian May Day on Planet Rock where the U.K. radio station played songs from the man himself.

“Well …. not something that happens to a chap every day!!!” he shared on Instagram while listening to tunes. “I got my own DAY on PLANET ROCK !!! I’m learning a lot! THAAAAANKS Planet Rock guys!!!”

