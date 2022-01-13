‘Queens’: Did Eve’s Character, Brianna, Die on the Show?

During the first season of Queens, Brianna (Eve) expressed her desire to put the past behind her and move forward in her marriage after eventually forgiving her husband for cheating on her.

However, he died suddenly shortly after her rap career resurrected, leaving her a single mother to five children.

Eve announced her pregnancy and plans to take a maternity leave before the first season of filming wrapped.

Was her character killed off in the show?

When Queens begins, the audience is introduced to a religious Jill (Naturi Naughton), who has told her husband, Darren (Emerson Brooks), about her sexuality as a lesbian.

Darren refuses to grant her a divorce, despite the fact that he initially seems fine with the news and suggests her girlfriend move in with them.

He eventually gives in after burning the papers in front of her.

He tries to shoot her as the group admires a billboard announcing their world tour, but instead hits Brianna (Eve).

The rapper appeared to be in good health at first, but doctors warned that she might experience some paralysis as a result.

Brianna’s mother was adamant about not having the surgery after learning of the possibility.

Viewers assumed Professor Sex died as a result of her injuries, leaving her five children orphaned.

Following her presumed death, the group disbanded, and everyone turned their attention to their own future plans.

Jill blamed herself for the situation, blaming herself for the fact that their manager Eric (Taylor Selé) was also injured in the shooting, and she ignored the others’ calls, opting to cope with drugs as she had previously done.

She changed her mind and threw the drugs out the window, but she was pulled over by a cop, and the rapper was arrested.

Jill realized she needed the other ladies’ help after they arrived to bail her out, and the group reformed.

The ladies then decided to release music through their Nasty Girl Records label, which they co-founded with legendary MC Lady Z (Remy Ma) and Lil’ Muffin (Pepi Sonuga), who now goes by her given name Lauren.

They called an awake Brianna after their launch, but she ignored her call and continued her vacation with her children in Piedra Blancas.

