Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk Reveals the One Thing You Should Be Doing at Home

Bobby Berk may not be home, but he’s making the most of his situation.

Today, the Queer Eye star caught up with Daily Pop‘s Justin Sylvester over Instagram Live. While chatting about the current Coronavirus pandemic, the famed interior designer confirmed he’s sheltering-in-place in Austin, TX.

Why? Well, as Berk explained, his Netflix show was down in the Lone Star State filming season six when everything began shutting down.

“So, we were here filming season six—and we got through almost one episode when production got shut down,” Berk shared with Sylvester. “Me and a few of the other boys just decided to stay here, because we didn’t really know how long we were gonna be shut down.”

In hindsight, Berk said he feels like he maybe should’ve head home. Nonetheless, Berk couldn’t be happier in Austin, a city which he “really like[s].” In fact, per Berk, the rental he’s in “looks and feels like my house.”

It probably helps that Berk’s husband Dewey Do is social distancing with him in Austin. As Berk noted, his doctor spouse had been in New York for work and Queer Eye‘s design expert demanded he come to Texas.

“He went to New York for work. He’s a doctor, he goes back and teaches at Elmhurst Hospital once a month,” Berk detailed. “He was supposed to be there a week longer and I made him leave and come here to Austin. So, he’s been here with me, which is great. Luckily, we weren’t quarantined separately.”

As E! readers surely know, Berk and Do have been together for 16 years. Thus, it wasn’t surprising when Berk said he didn’t have any qualms about being with his spouse all day, every day.

His advice? Fight the pressure to “constantly be engaged,” it’s ok to sit in silence.

As for what people can do in their homes during this time? Berk encouraged viewers to organize and clean.

“Organize it! Clean it! You know, you don’t need to buy anything to do that,” Berk wisely expressed. “Get rid of the stuff that you don’t need, go through those drawers and those closets and under the bed. All those things that you’re like, ‘Ah! One day when I have time, I’m gonna do that!’ All you have is time now.”

