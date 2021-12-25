Quentin Tarantino wished to direct this classic horror film franchise, which he deemed too tame.

Quentin Tarantino aspired to direct this classic horror film franchise, which he deemed too tame.

Quentin Tarantino isn’t known for taking on franchise projects.

He has a distinct style that works exceptionally well within his own narrative universe.

Tarantino, on the other hand, participates in many horror-related discussions.

He once expressed his desire to direct the first installment of a classic horror film franchise.

Nothing would ever be the same in the world of horror.

Death Proof is Tarantino’s most recent attempt at a horror film.

However, he frequently combines genres in his films, making them impossible to categorize.

Death Proof is an example of how he successfully combines some horror elements with an action thriller to create something distinctively his own.

Tarantino isn’t afraid to let blood fountains splatter across his sets.

Kill Bill Volume 2 is a sequel to Kill Bill Volume 1.

His films Inglourious Basterds and 1 are examples of how violent he can be.

However, none of his films are pure horror, which some fans crave from his body of work.

Maybe he’ll take on the genre in the future.

Vulture spoke with Tarantino about The Hateful Eight and his previous work.

They questioned him about his career prospects, among other things.

Vulture asked the director if he had any franchises in mind that he’d like to direct.

Tarantino mentioned a well-known horror franchise, despite the fact that no one had approached him about the project at the time.

“The Weinsteins were trying to get Robert Rodriguez to do it,” Tarantino said.

I don’t think they expected me to be interested.

Wes Craven’s direction of it didn’t appeal to me.

I mistakenly assumed he was the iron chain around its ankle that kept it on the ground and prevented it from going to the moon.”

Imagine Tarantino’s Scream.

The world would undoubtedly have witnessed a very different film, one that would have gone all out in terms of violence.

Tarantino maintains that he will retire after his next film.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood remains the filmmaker’s ninth feature film, with the next film bringing his total filmography to ten.

Journalists keep asking Tarantino what he’s working on.

