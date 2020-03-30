Quiz: How much do you know about the Eurovision?

Yesterday it was announced that this year’s competition has been cancelled.
FOR THE FIRST time since 1955, the Eurovision Song Contest won’t take place this year.
The 65th edition of the competition was set to take place in the Netherlands in May, but has been cancelled as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak across the continent.
To make up for it, we’ve put together a quiz to test how much you know about the annual continental extravaganza.
Which Dutch city was due to host this year’s competition?
Amsterdam
Rotterdam
The Hague
Utrecht
When was the last time Ireland won the competition?
1994
1995
1996
1997
Abba are the most famous Eurovision winners ever. But which song won them the title in 1974?
Waterloo
Dancing Queen
The Winner Takes It All
Voulez Vous
Five countries are guaranteed entry to the final each year (alongside the host nation). Which of these countries is not one of them?
France
Germany
Italy
The United Kingdom
In recent years, semi-finals were introduced to avoid controversy surrounding the ‘relegation’ of countries due to poor results. When did this happen?
2003
2004
2005
2006
Johnny Logan has won the competition three times as a performer and a composer. But which winning song was both written AND performed by him?
What’s Another Year?
Terminal Three
Hold Me Now
Why Me?
Which country did Canadian singer Celine Dion win the competition for when the contest was held in Dublin in 1988?
Belgium
France
Luxembourg
Switzerland
Ireland has the highest number of wins in Eurovision history, but which country holds the record for the highest number of runner-up placings?
Germany
The United Kingdom
Portugal
Russia
Which of the following was not a competitive Eurovision entry for Ireland?
All Kinds of Everything
Irelande Douze Pointe
Riverdance
We’ve Got the World
In 2015, Australia became the second non-Eurasian country to compete in the contest. Which African country was the first?
Egypt
Morocco
Sudan
South Africa
