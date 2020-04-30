 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Quiz: How well do you know Alfred Hitchcock films?

By Denis Bedoya on April 30, 2020

Today is the 40th anniversary of the great filmmaker’s death.

ONE OF THE most influential film directors of all time died on this day in 1980.

Alfred Hitchcock was 80 years old.

The British filmmaker was labelled the master of suspense for his tense thrillers that wowed audiences then, and still hold up very well today.

How well do you recall his films? Let’s see…

James Stewart plays LB Jeffries in which Hitchcock film?

Shooting Star/PA Images

Vertigo
Rope

Rear Window
The Man Who Knew Too Much

In The Birds, the people of which Californian town are attacked by the winged menace?

Rainer Jensen/PA Images

Balshore Bay
Bodega Bay

Ballam Bay
Brittas Bay

How many times did Hitchcock win best director at the Oscars?

None
One

Two
Three

The duo of Laurence Olivier and Joan Fontaine co-starred in which Hitchcock thriller?

PA Images

The 39 Steps
Strangers On A Train

Rebecca
The Wrong Man

In Psycho, how much did Marion Crane (played by Janet Leigh) steal from her employer before going on the run and ending up at the Bates Motel?

Universal Pictures

$10,000
$20,000

$30,000
$40,000

Guy Haines (Farley Granger) unwittingly makes a deal to kill someone in Strangers On A Train. What sport is he an amateur star in?

Movieclips/Youtube

American Football
Baseball

Basketball
Tennis

Who scored the music for the iconic shower murder scene in Psycho?

Universal

Bernard Herrmann
Elmer Bernstein

Dimitri Tiomkin
John Williams

The climactic scene in North By Northwest takes place at which American landmark?

PA Images

Times Square
Mount Rushmore

Golden Gate Bridge
Disneyland

Who plays the female protagonist in Vertigo?
Grace Kelly
Tippi Hedren

Ruth Roman
Kim Novak

What did Hitchcock say in an interview was the highest form of literature?

PA Images

The jokes on Penguin bars
Puns

His films
Everything except his films


Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

