Quiz: How well do you know Alfred Hitchcock films?

Today is the 40th anniversary of the great filmmaker’s death.
ONE OF THE most influential film directors of all time died on this day in 1980.
Alfred Hitchcock was 80 years old.
The British filmmaker was labelled the master of suspense for his tense thrillers that wowed audiences then, and still hold up very well today.
How well do you recall his films? Let’s see…
James Stewart plays LB Jeffries in which Hitchcock film?
Shooting Star/PA Images
Vertigo
Rope
Rear Window
The Man Who Knew Too Much
In The Birds, the people of which Californian town are attacked by the winged menace?
Rainer Jensen/PA Images
Balshore Bay
Bodega Bay
Ballam Bay
Brittas Bay
How many times did Hitchcock win best director at the Oscars?
None
One
Two
Three
The duo of Laurence Olivier and Joan Fontaine co-starred in which Hitchcock thriller?
PA Images
The 39 Steps
Strangers On A Train
Rebecca
The Wrong Man
In Psycho, how much did Marion Crane (played by Janet Leigh) steal from her employer before going on the run and ending up at the Bates Motel?
Universal Pictures
$10,000
$20,000
$30,000
$40,000
Guy Haines (Farley Granger) unwittingly makes a deal to kill someone in Strangers On A Train. What sport is he an amateur star in?
Movieclips/Youtube
American Football
Baseball
Basketball
Tennis
Who scored the music for the iconic shower murder scene in Psycho?
Universal
Bernard Herrmann
Elmer Bernstein
Dimitri Tiomkin
John Williams
The climactic scene in North By Northwest takes place at which American landmark?
PA Images
Times Square
Mount Rushmore
Golden Gate Bridge
Disneyland
Who plays the female protagonist in Vertigo?
Grace Kelly
Tippi Hedren
Ruth Roman
Kim Novak
What did Hitchcock say in an interview was the highest form of literature?
PA Images
The jokes on Penguin bars
Puns
His films
Everything except his films
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top dog
Full marks
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Nice work
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaad
You scored out of !
Turtely awful
A shell of a bad effort
Be First to Comment