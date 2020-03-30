Quiz: How well do you know these Brendan Gleeson films?

He’s one of Ireland’s best known actors. Test your knowledge of what he’s been in with this quiz.
OVER THE NEXT few weeks, it’s likely many of us will be watching more films than we usually do as we stay in.
There’s plenty of good Irish films around to get your teeth into so, with that in mind, we thought we’d do some quizzes with the theme of our foremost acting talent.
First up, it’s Brendan Gleeson. Best of luck.
Which of these Harry Potter films did Gleeson first appear as Alastor ‘Mad Eye’ Moody?
Wizarding World/Youtube
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Which of these films was he NOT in?
Gregor Fischer/PA Images
The Butcher Boy
My Left Foot
Michael Collins
Into the West
What nefarious deed landed Gleeson’s character Knuckles McGinty in jail in Paddington 2?
British Comedy Guide/Youtube
He was a jewel thief
He was a safe cracker
He was a notorious fraudster
He assassinated world leaders
What’s the name of his character in Braveheart?
Youtube
Hamish
Craig
Lochlan
Morrison
Which veteran Hollywood actor starred opposite Gleeson in The General?
Youtube
Burt Reynolds
Christopher Walken
Jon Voight
Dustin Hoffman
Who kills his character Menelaus in Troy?
Movieclips/Youtube
Achilles (Brad Pitt)
Odysseus (Sean Bean)
Paris (Orlando Bloom)
Hector (Eric Bana)
For which of these films did he receive a Golden Globe nomination?
Bernd Thissen/PA Images
The Guard
Cold Mountain
Calvary
Alone in Berlin
Does he play Ken or Ray in In Bruges?
Movieclips/Youtube
Ken
Ray
In The Guard, where did Gleeson’s Sergeant Gerry Boyle say he’d gone on his own?
Movieclips/Youtube
The North Pole
Disney World
The Olympic 100m freestyle final
Don Cheadle’s character’s hometown
Brendan Gleeson has played all of these characters in films – except one. Which one?
Brian Lawless/PA Images
Darren Perrier
Otto Quangel
Declan Murray
Arthur Steed
Murray French
August Nicholson
Lord Johnson-Johnson
Raynald of Châtillon
Wiglaf
John C. McCloy
