Quiz: How well do you know these Brendan Gleeson films?

He’s one of Ireland’s best known actors. Test your knowledge of what he’s been in with this quiz.

OVER THE NEXT few weeks, it’s likely many of us will be watching more films than we usually do as we stay in.

There’s plenty of good Irish films around to get your teeth into so, with that in mind, we thought we’d do some quizzes with the theme of our foremost acting talent.

First up, it’s Brendan Gleeson. Best of luck.

Which of these Harry Potter films did Gleeson first appear as Alastor ‘Mad Eye’ Moody?

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Which of these films was he NOT in?

The Butcher Boy
My Left Foot

Michael Collins
Into the West

What nefarious deed landed Gleeson’s character Knuckles McGinty in jail in Paddington 2?

He was a jewel thief
He was a safe cracker

He was a notorious fraudster
He assassinated world leaders

What’s the name of his character in Braveheart?

Hamish
Craig

Lochlan
Morrison

Which veteran Hollywood actor starred opposite Gleeson in The General?

Burt Reynolds
Christopher Walken

Jon Voight
Dustin Hoffman

Who kills his character Menelaus in Troy?

Achilles (Brad Pitt)
Odysseus (Sean Bean)

Paris (Orlando Bloom)
Hector (Eric Bana)

For which of these films did he receive a Golden Globe nomination?

The Guard
Cold Mountain

Calvary
Alone in Berlin

Does he play Ken or Ray in In Bruges?

Ken
Ray

In The Guard, where did Gleeson’s Sergeant Gerry Boyle say he’d gone on his own?

The North Pole
Disney World

The Olympic 100m freestyle final
Don Cheadle’s character’s hometown

Brendan Gleeson has played all of these characters in films – except one. Which one?

Darren Perrier
Otto Quangel

Declan Murray
Arthur Steed

Murray French
August Nicholson

Lord Johnson-Johnson
Raynald of Châtillon

Wiglaf
John C. McCloy


