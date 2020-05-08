 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Quiz: How well do you remember the Kilkenny All-Ireland winning teams of the 2000s?

By Denis Bedoya on May 8, 2020

Let’s test your knowledge of Brian Cody’s great side.

How many All-Ireland senior titles did Kilkenny win during the decade?

6
8

5
7

In what year did Brian Cody win The Sunday Game man-of-the-match award after the All-Ireland final?

2002
2006

2008
2003

Which of these players did not captain Kilkenny to All-Ireland glory in the 2000s?

James Cha Fitzpatrick

Andy Comerford

Willie O’Connor

Peter Barry

Which Kilkenny player won the Hurler of the Year award in 2003?

JJ Delaney
Tommy Walsh

Noel Hickey
Martin Comerford

How many All-Stars did Henry Shefflin win in this decade?

8
9

7
10

Who scored two goals for Kilkenny in the 2000 All-Ireland senior hurling final?

Charlie Carter

Eddie Brennan

DJ Carey

Henry Shefflin

How many positions did Tommy Walsh win All-Stars in during the 2000s?

5
6

4
3

Which county did Kilkenny not beat in an All-Ireland final during this decade?

Clare

Tipperary

Galway

Limerick

Kilkenny lost one All-Ireland final in this time, to Cork in 2004. How many points were they defeated by?

3
8

6
11

Finally who scored the only goal in Kilkenny’s 2006 All-Ireland final success?

Eoin Larkin

Henry Shefflin

Aidan Fogarty

Martin Comerford


You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.

You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you’d paid a little more attention, you could have won the gold.

You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn’t suit you this time.

You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There’s not much we can say about that. Do you even like Kilkenny hurling?

Denis Bedoya
