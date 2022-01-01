Quotes from BTS V’s “Crosswalk Concert” Prove Kim Taehyung Could Have Been a Comedian in a Previous Life

Quotes from BTS V’s “Crosswalk Concert” Show Kim Taehyung Could Have Been a Comedian in a Previous Life

On social media and during live streams, BTS members show off their goofy sides.

While BTS performed on The Late Late Show With James Corden’s “Crosswalk Concert” segment, V cracked a few jokes.

During their visit to Los Angeles, BTS performed at a Harry Styles concert and appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

BTS members performed some of their biggest hits in a busy crosswalk in addition to answering questions in the studio.

It was a bit risky, and Corden showed J-Hope some questionable dance moves.

During the YouTube video, which was released in December 2021, V even made a few jokes.

BTS had a special performance planned for ARMYs, in addition to their appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Corden explained that the boy band would be performing at their most important venue yet, pointing to a busy Los Angeles street.

V tapped on Corden’s shoulder and said, “James.”

“That is not an appropriate venue.”

It’s a crosswalk,” says the narrator.

Corden announced that he had booked an opening act before BTS’ performance in the crosswalk.

On the sidelines, some of the K-pop idols danced to a three-piece jazz band.

V looked at the camera and asked, “Does this make any sense?”

“I don’t believe so,” says the narrator.

Corden yelled for the members to return the set pieces to the sidewalk following their performance of “Dynamite.”

V skidded on the ground as he turned around because he was running so fast.

He and RM snatched a fake palm tree and carried it to safety.

ARMYs have viewed this video over 14 million times since it first appeared on YouTube.

The Late Late Show With James Corden’s performance of BTS’ “Butter” on YouTube has over 10 million views.

BTS had previously performed with the late-night host in a Carpool Karaoke segment.

The boy band jammed out to songs like “Black Swan” and “On,” as well as previously released hits like “MIC Drop,” during the promotional period for Map of the Soul: 7. They even went to one of Corden’s dance classes.

This isn’t the first (or last) time V has shown off his goofy side to the BTS ARMY. At one Permission to Dance on Stage concert, the vocalist dressed up as a character from Netflix’s Squid Game.

V shared a video of himself playing with a tiger puppet on Twitter.

Regardless of…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.