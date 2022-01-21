R Kelly’s lawyers have decided not to represent him at his upcoming trial.

R Kelly may be scrambling for new legal representation as he prepares for another criminal trial in Illinois.

Kelly’s current legal team is opposed to his upcoming trial in Illinois.

The singer has been behind bars since the release of the Lifetime docuseries Surviving R Kelly, where he is preparing for multiple sex crimes cases.

The singer of “I Believe I Can Fly” may be in need of a new legal team.

Kelly’s current legal team, according to CBS Chicago, Steve Greenberg and Michael Leonard, have asked to be removed from his criminal case in Chicago.

Kelly is scheduled to go on trial for child pornography in August 2022.

Kelly’s alleged victims, according to Greenberg, had consensual relationships with the singer that ended in a breakup.

He’s also stated publicly that witnesses, many of whom are former Kelly’s employees, are unhappy with their termination.

Porsha Williams, a former cast member of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ claims she has been a victim of R Kelly’s abusive behavior.

Greenberg told CBS that he wishes to be removed from the case.

He didn’t offer an explanation, but this isn’t the first time it’s happened.

Kelly’s legal team made the same request prior to his criminal trial in New York.

Greenberg told CNN at the time that Kelly was “adamant that we work with people we felt would be rendering ineffective assistance as counsel,” and Leonard has remained silent on the subject.

Kelly was found guilty of nine counts of sex trafficking in September in a New York courtroom.

In March 2022, he will be sentenced.

In that case, he faces a minimum of ten years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.

R Kelly’s ex-girlfriend’s car was set ablaze, and an associate was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Kelly has also been charged with eight counts of breaking the Mann Act.

It is against the law to transport someone across state lines for immoral purposes.

The law is named after a United States Representative from Illinois.

Mann, James Robert

It has been in effect for over a century.

Coercion and enticement were also alleged as part of the Mann Act charges.

More than a dozen witnesses testified about Kelly’s sexual, physical, and emotional abuse, both victims and enablers.

Kelly is facing similar charges in Georgia, Florida, and Minnesota, in addition to his upcoming Chicago trial.

Kelly is defiant…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.