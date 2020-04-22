R. Kelly’s offer to release Coronavirus is rejected again

Click here to read the full article.

A federal judge rejected R. Kelly’s release offer again on Tuesday, despite the worsening of the coronavirus outbreak in the Chicago prison where he is being held.

District judge Ann Donnelly, who had denied Kelly’s first application for release on April 7, decided that he continued to pose a flight risk. She also noted the possibility that he could try to force or intimidate witnesses.

“The risks associated with the defendant’s release have not changed,” she wrote.

Kelly is held at the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center and is awaiting trial in numerous states, including sexual misconduct and extortion charges, in three states.

When Kelly’s lawyers first asked to be released on March 26, no federal inmates had tested positive for COVID-19. That has changed since then. Kelly’s lawyers renewed the request on April 16 and found that six inmates had been diagnosed with the disease.

This week, the defense informed the judge that an inmate on the same floor as Kelly had tested positive. Kelly’s lawyers have argued that his history and medical history make him susceptible to the disease. They also complained that the facility’s blocking measures made it almost impossible to work with Kelly to prepare for the process.

Kelly’s lawyers asked to be released using a GPS locator, and he said he would be staying in a nearby apartment complex. The defense has argued that Kelly has appeared before a Illinois state court until each court hearing in his 2002 case.

However, in her decision on Tuesday, Donnelly noted that he is currently facing more serious charges.

“Aside from the danger of fleeing, the risk that the accused would try to interfere with the judiciary or intimidate potential witnesses has not been resolved and is a danger to the community,” she wrote.

Donnelly admitted that the conditions in the facility had deteriorated, but also said: “As the accused recognizes, the entire BOP population cannot be released due to COVID-19.”

