Rachael Ray’s 30-Minute Shepherd’s Pie Is Just What the Doctor Ordered This Winter

Winter Needs Rachael Ray’s 30-Minute Shepherd’s Pie Right Now

Rachael Ray’s take on the classic comfort food comes together quickly and easily, and it’s likely to rank as one of the best versions of Shepherd’s Pie you’ve ever tasted.

The ultimate wintertime dish from the Food Network star will feed — and impress — a crowd.

Shepherd’s Pie is one of the few casseroles that is synonymous with a hearty winter meal.

It’s the perfect all-in-one meal, filled (traditionally) with lamb, vegetables, gravy, and mashed potatoes.

Potatoes, sour cream (or softened cream cheese), an egg yolk, cream, olive oil, ground lamb or beef, carrot, onion, butter, flour, beef stock or broth, Worcestershire sauce, frozen peas, paprika, and fresh parsley make up Ray’s version of the classic savory pie.

“Honestly, this is such a crowd-pleaser,” the popular cook said of the dish in an episode of 30-Minute Meals (see video below).

This dish is a hit with little kids; after all, what’s not to like? It’s also a lot faster than traditional Shepherd’s Pie, which was created to use up leftover pot roast.

The pot roast must first be prepared.

“It was then traditionally combined with kidneys.

Now, I adore kidneys and will eat them in any form.

But I created this dish to be more in line with current eating habits, using ingredients that can be found in any grocery store.”

Food Network has the full recipe, video, and reviews.

Ray begins by browning the ground beef and chopping the onion and carrots (“The smaller your vegetables are chopped, the faster they’ll cook”).

The vegetables are seasoned with salt and pepper and cooked alongside the meat.

Butter is melted in a separate pan and combined with flour.

The gravy is then made by whisking in one cup of beef broth or stock, followed by Worcestershire sauce.

Add the peas to the ground beef mixture while they’re still frozen (“If you don’t like peas, you can leave them out”).

Ray now combines the gravy and meat mixture in a casserole dish.

The cooked potatoes are mixed with a mixture of sour cream (or softened cream cheese) and egg yolk.

In the casserole dish, mash the potatoes and spread them over the meat.

The dish is finished with a dusting of paprika and placed under the broiler: “Keep it about six to eight inches from the broiler…

