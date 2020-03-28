Rachel Bilson Is Sorry If You’re Still Hurt by Her Breakup With Adam Brody

It’s been over a decade since The O.C. co-stars Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody called it quits, but the actress wants to let you know she’s sorry for the pain that their breakup caused.

After seeing a throwback Instagram post from InStyle regarding their 3-year romance, which claimed that their 2006 split “ruined high school for us,” Bilson issued the world a formal apology.

“IM SORRY!!!!” she commented. “He fared really well!”

Back in 2003, the former loves, who played The O.C.’s fan-favorite couple Summer Roberts and Seth Cohen started dating during the hit show’s first season. Three years later, a source close to the couple confirmed that Bilson and Brody had broken up, telling PEOPLE, “It was a typical romance and they just grew apart. They’ve been on and off for awhile now.” Months before their split, the pair denied breakup rumors and were even spotted showing some PDA.

At the time of their split, Bilson was filming the sci-fi drama Jumper alongside Hayden Christensen, who she would go on to date on-and-off again for 10 years. After sparking romance rumors in 2007, Bilson and Christensen got engaged in December of 2008 only to call it off in August of 2010. Months later, they rekindled their romance and then welcomed their daughter, Briar Rose Christensen, in October of 2014. Then, the longtime couple decided to call it quits in 2017.

“It was a gradual buildup of issues and problems,” a source close to Bilson told E! News at the time of their split. “They were in agreement it was time to move on as a couple. They have very different lifestyles and interests.”

Now, Bilson is dating Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader. In February, the new couple made their relationship red carpet official at the 2020 Golden Globes after being romantically linked before the holidays. “Rachel is very happy dating Bill and is excited about being with him,” a source close to the couple told E! News, adding, “He treats her very well and is hilarious and fun.”

For his part, Brody found love with his The Oranges co-star Leighton Meester, who famously played Blair Waldorf on Gossip Girl. The teen drama alums got engaged in 2013 and tied the knot in 2014. One year later, the couple welcomed their first child together Arlo.

In a 2019 interview with GQ, Brody weighed in on how he feels about Seth Cohen being married to Blair Waldorf. “It’s not bizarre. To be perfectly honest, it was a little embarrassing,” Brody told the magazine. “I guess love knows no bounds?”

As for him and Bilson, the two remain good friends. Over the summer, the former co-stars ran into each other in the airport and Bilson documented their reunion on social media. “Ran into my ol buddy from JFK to LAX,” she shared on Instagram, along with an adorable selfie with Brody. “#CaliforniaHereWeCome.”