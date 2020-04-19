Rachel McAdams Makes a Rare Comment About Her Son That Moms Will Relate to

Rachel McAdams is keeping it real when it comes to parenting.

As some pop culture fans will know, the Canadian star is notorious for being tight-lipped about her personal life, especially when it comes to her family.

However, the Spotlight actress recently opened up about motherhood and how she’s spending time with her 2-year-old son, whom she shares with her boyfriend Jamie Linden.

“I have a very welcome distraction through my son, who is 2,” Rachel said during a virtual appearance on Canada’s Heroes of Health: Covid-19 Stream-a-Thon—which she donated $10,000 to support local healthcare workers fighting on the frontlines amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

“So that’s what I do… all the time,” she quipped.

Adding, “He’s so entertaining! I thought about, ‘Would I rather be alone in quarantine? Or with my family?’ You know, there are days sure, but I mean I would be so bored without him around to make it so fun.”

For the Mean Girls alum, she explained that getting some fresh air with her baby boy has been a fun thing they do, as they practice social distancing at home.

“We live sort of out in the country, there is a little farm down the road, so we can go to it and look at the animals,” she shared. “We’ve been doing some planting, some okra… Well, I mean, I do the planting and he snacks most of the day.”

Since welcoming their son in April 2018, Rachel and Jamie have kept details of their baby boy private.

In November 2018, the Canadian actress gave a tiny glimpse into motherhood a few months after giving birth.

“It’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, hands down,” she told the Sunday Times.”[People say] your life is not your own any more… But I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person.”

While she spoke of her baby boy in the interview, she did clarify that she wanted to “keep his life private.”

You can watch Rachel’s full interview in the video above!