Rachel Nagy died.

The lead singer of the Detroit Cobras, RACHEL NAGY, has died.

Guitarist Greg Cartwright announced her death in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Saturday.

Rachel’s cause of death is currently unknown, according to Rolling Stone.

According to a statement, “we announce the passing of our beloved friend and musical colleague, Rachel Lee Nagy, with a heavy heart and great sadness.”

“No words can adequately express our grief as we reflect on a life cut short but still vital and inspiring to all who knew and loved her.”

Rachel Nagy was the Rock, Soul, and R&B queen.

“She was more than a performer; she was the music’s spirit, lifting it to new heights with her own deeply moving vocal power.”

“I’m sure I’m not the only one who admires her vitality, fierce intensity, and vulnerability.”

Meanwhile, Nagy’s label, Third Man Records, dubbed him a “badass” and an “absolute sweetheart.”

The Detroit Cobras were a garage rock cover band from Detroit, Michigan, who formed in 1994 and were known for their covers of 1960s garage rock songs.

“Detroit’s Most Famous Cover Band,” the band was dubbed by fans.

They were supposed to perform on January 7, but had to postpone due to the Omicron Covid surge.

