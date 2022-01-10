Rachel Recchia of The Bachelor is how old?

Clayton Echard of THE Bachelor season 26 is putting his heart on the line for someone to steal his heart.

Rachel Recchia is one of the young ladies vying for Clayton’s love in 2022.

Rachel, a contestant from Orlando, Florida, is 25 years old.

She is a commercial pilot as well as a flight instructor.

Rachel was born on March 8, making her a Pisces.

She previously worked for Snow Companies LLC in Williamsburg, Virginia, as a program manager.

Rachel’s and the rest of the contestants’ casting news comes on the heels of other Bachelor season 26 spoilers.

Spoilers ahead

Clayton Echard’s final four have already been revealed.

Susie Evans is said to be one of the final four contestants.

She is a pageant winner from Virginia Beach, Virginia, and she is 28 years old.

In 2020, Susie was crowned Miss Virginia USA.

She earned a Bachelor’s degree in cinema arts with a minor in communications from Lindenwood University in 2014.

She is also the founder and owner of Susie Evans Media and a Big Brothers Big Sisters of America volunteer.

Rachel, Serene Russell, and Gabby Windey were also rumored to be in the final four.

The Bachelor’s 26th season will premiere on January 3, 2022.

Until then, tune in to ABC at 8 p.m. to watch Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette.

EST is the Eastern Standard Time.

Hulu and FuboTV are also streaming the show.

