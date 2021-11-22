Rachel Smith of ET Marries Mike Weed: (Exclusive) Inside Her ‘Perfect’ Nashville Wedding

Rachel Smith married Mike Weed in a beautiful ceremony at the Scarritt Bennett Center in Nashville, Tennessee, over the weekend.

The wedding festivities began on Weed’s birthday, Thursday, with a drive-by brunch for out-of-town guests at the couple’s home on Friday, followed by the wedding rehearsal and rehearsal dinner on Saturday.

“We had people from ten different states come in.”

“It was just so special, and everyone really went out of their way to come and be there,” Rachel said of the magical weekend to ET.

“I believe a lot of people are more at ease with travel now that they’ve been vaccinated and received their booster shots.”

‘This is the first wedding we’ve been to in years,’ several people said.

Rachel and Mike were ecstatic to have friends and family from all over the country attend their wedding.

“I think what really struck Mike and me is that we have an incredible support system from coast to coast, as well as in the two cities where we live, New York and Nashville,” she said.

Our hearts were overflowing with joy and love, not only for each other, but for everyone who had come to support us.”

Rachel lost her uncle last month, who had offered to walk her down the aisle, after her father Rodney Smith died in February 2019.

Rachel’s mother, Beverly Smith, took over the task in place of her father and uncle, and gave her daughter one of her favorite memories from the special day.

“I think my favorite moment was when we were in the church and the organ played ‘Here Comes the Bride,’ and my mother and I walked down the aisle.”

But, before walking down the aisle, we paused to take in the scene.

Rachel, who was Miss USA in 2007, said, “It was just one of those moments where my heart was just overflowing with so much joy and love.”

