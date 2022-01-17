Rachel Stevens of Dancing on Ice claims that S Club 7 left her in need of therapy.

Rachel Stevens of Dancing on Ice says S Club 7 left her in need of therapy.

“I got very good at putting on a show face and putting a lid on things,” the 43-year-old singer said.

She was a member of the band from 1999 to 2003, during which time they rose to pop stardom with hits like Don’t Stop Movin’.

“You just kind of push it down and get on with it and suck it up,” Rachel said of the toll it took.

And it’s not easy.

“I’ve spent a lot of time trying to figure out how to reverse that.”

It’s something I’m constantly working on.

I continue to see a counselor.

That’s extremely beneficial.”

Rachel, who was named FHM’s Sexiest Woman of All Time in 2014 after 11 years on the annual list, has denied that her popstar past will give her an advantage on the skating show, which premiered last night.

In 2008, she came in second place on Strictly Come Dancing, and some fans believe that her training, along with that of ballroom pro Brendan Cole, will give her an advantage.

“We all come into the show with our own different backgrounds and careers,” Rachel explained, insisting it’s still a level playing field.

“I’m not a trained dancer,” she says.

And, at the end of the day, it’s on ice, which adds a whole new level of difficulty no matter what you do.

It’s insane.”

Rachel debuts on the show next weekend, accompanied by her husband Alex and their two daughters.

Her rock-solid relationship with her pro partner Brendyn Hatfield means she doesn’t have to worry about her getting too close to her.

“Brendyn is a total pro,” she added.

He’s so powerful and makes it look so easy.

I have complete faith in him.

I’m unconcerned about being dumped.

“The ladies are very excited to see it.”

Alex has always been a strong supporter of whatever I’ve chosen to do.

‘As long as you don’t rope me in, it’s fine,’ he says.”