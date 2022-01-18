Rachel Zegler apologises for dramatically reading Britney Spears’ letter to her sister Jamie Lynn.

Rachel Zegler has expressed regret for her actions.

The 20-year-old West Side Story actress received backlash earlier this week after posting a video of herself doing a dramatic reading of Britney Spears’ recent tweets criticizing her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I adore Britney and am always rooting for her,” Zegler wrote on Monday in a tweet.

“While I meant no offense, I should have considered how this might be interpreted, and I sincerely apologize if I offended or disappointed anyone.”

“This is not a situation to be taken lightly,” Zegler continued, “and we should all be supporting Britney at this critical juncture.”

Thank you for listening to me out, and a special thanks to everyone who held me accountable.”

The video was originally posted to Zegler’s social media accounts, but it has since been removed.

Britney’s tweets were acted out in what appears to be her home in the video.

Fans of Britney Spears slammed the post on social media, saying it was in poor taste.

“Look, Rachel Zegler is one of my favorite actresses, but this was a huge mistake.

One fan wrote, “You should never consider using someone’s trauma as a monologue.”

“Rachel Zegler is my girl, and I’ll fight for her until the end, and she deserves an Oscar nomination for West Side Story,” one person tweeted. “But please, Lord, get her a social media manager,” another added.

Britney originally targeted Jamie Lynn, who is currently promoting her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, in her tweets.

The pop star, who is 40 years old,

