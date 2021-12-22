Rachel Zegler Dissects Her Make-Up Routine

Rachel Zegler’s Beauty Routine is Dissected

Rachel Zegler reveals her entire getting ready routine, including the mascara she chose after trying out several while crying in character for West Side Story.

We included these Rachel Zegler-selected items because we think you’ll enjoy them.

We may receive a commission if you purchase something through our links because E! has affiliate relationships.

The retailer, not E!, sells the items, and the prices are correct at the time of publication.

We can all agree that Rachel Zegler is an extremely talented singer and actress who always looks amazing, whether you’ve been following her since the early YouTube days or just discovered her in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake.

Rachel admitted in her recent Vogue tutorial that she wore “many layers” of makeup while filming the movie.

Because she was wearing so much makeup on set, she needed to perfect her skincare routine, which she did.

Rachel detailed her entire beauty routine, from start to finish, including the skincare and cosmetics she uses on a daily basis.

She even talked about how she went through the painstaking process of trying out a lot of mascaras before settling on a cry-proof option for her big break-out role.

“Usually, the first step is to use makeup-removing cleanser wipes.

[I] just want to make sure we’re all on the same page when it comes to my skin.

Because I’m doing a lot of press, I’ve been wearing a lot of makeup recently.”

“After that, I use my cleanser, which I’ve been using since my sophomore year of high school.

Because I have an oily T-zone, I usually use products designed for normal to oily skin.”

Amazon customers have given this cleanser over 31,900 five-star reviews.

“After that, we’ll move on to toner.”

This is what I use, and all I do is put it on a [cotton]pad.”

This toner unclogs pores by removing excess oil, dirt, and dead skin cells.

Niacinamide PC is included in the formula, which helps to strengthen the skin’s barrier for a smoother texture day after day.

“Up next is this mask, which I’ve been using since middle school.

I applied it to my brow and chin, which are both trouble spots.”

This mask unclogs pores and removes excess oil, which helps heal and prevent breakouts.

In just five minutes, your skin will be transformed…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Rachel Zegler Breaks Down Her Beauty Routine