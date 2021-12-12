Rachel Zegler was tortured by Steven Spielberg for a year during the audition process for ‘West Side Story.’

Rachel Zegler was tortured by Steven Spielberg during a year-long audition process that left her sweating.

Rachel Zegler’s stunning performance in West Side Story has made it one of the most talked-about films this awards season.

In her debut performance in Steven Spielberg’s re-adaptation of a classic musical, she displays a wide range of abilities, including dancing and singing.

Zegler, on the other hand, recently opened up about the arduous audition process that lasted a year before she received word that she had gotten the part.

The 1957 stage musical West Side Story was based on William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

The story was brought to the big screen in 1961, and it won ten Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Spielberg has always wanted to make West Side Story, but the opportunity has only recently presented itself.

The Jets and the Sharks are rival gangs in the story of West Side Story.

They’re fighting for territory, and they’re not going down without a fight.

Despite the fact that Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Mara (Zegler) are on opposing sides of the conflict, they quickly fall in love.

The news spreads quickly, resulting in a pre-planned brawl with potentially fatal consequences.

Before it’s too late, Tony and Mara must figure out a way to put a stop to the brawl.

Extra spoke with Zegler and her co-star Ariana DeBose about their experiences filming West Side Story with director Steven Spielberg.

The stars were asked about the audition process and how they got cast in such a big movie by the interviewer.

Zegler said she went through a year-long audition process.

“It took me a year,” Zegler said.

“It took place between January 25, 2018 and January 9, 2019.”

Cindy Tolan, our incredible casting director, put out a Twitter casting call for four leads in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, and I responded.

I just sat down and sent in a tape because they were looking for girls between the ages of 15 and 25 to audition for Mara.”

“Steven tortured me for a year, bringing me in eight or nine times,” Zegler continued.

By the way, those are his words.

I don’t think it’s torture, but he claims he made me sweat for my entire 17th year on this planet.

I was sweating and waiting by the phone like I was in my late teens or early twenties.

I can’t complain, though, because I got the part.”

