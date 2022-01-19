Rachel Zegler, who plays Jamie Lynn in West Side Story, apologizes for reenacting Britney Spears’ tweets.

Rachel Zegler of West Side Story apologizes for reenacting Britney Spears’ tweets to Jamie Lynn

After receiving backlash for monologuing Britney Spears’ recent tweets to her sister Jamie Lynn during their feud, Rachel Zegler issued an apology.

The 20-year-old Golden Globe winner did a monologue of the pop star’s tweets to her younger sister amid their ongoing feud in a video that has since been deleted.

Rachel tweeted in January, “Anyone who knows me knows how much I adore Britney and am always rooting for her.”

“While I meant no offense, I should have considered how this might be interpreted, and I sincerely apologize if I offended or disappointed anyone.”

“This is not a situation to be taken lightly, and we should all be lifting Britney up in this pivotal time,” she added in a follow-up tweet.

Thank you for taking the time to listen to me out, and a special thanks to everyone who held me accountable.”

In response to Jamie Lynn’s interview with ABC News, Britney, 40, slammed her sister Jamie Lynn, 30, in a series of tweets.

Jamie Lynn mentioned a claim in her memoir, Things I Should’ve Said, that Britney once took a knife and locked the two of them in a room together.

Britney tweeted in January, “Jamie Lynn, congrats babe!”

“You’ve sunk to a new low..”

I’ve never seen you with a knife, nor would I ever consider it!!! The only knife I’ve ever seen you with at home was for cutting the biggest pieces of squash I’ve ever seen, and it was way too big for me to cut…

“Only a scum person would make up such things about someone,” Britney continued.

I’m actually perplexed as to why you made that up because it’s not like you at all!!!!”

After Jamie Lynn appeared to respond later that day with a cryptic post mentioning “the truth,” it appears that the sisters may be on the verge of reconciling.

Britney released another statement to social media on the 16th…

