Rachel Zegler’s Favorite Disney Princess: Who Is She?

Which Disney Princess is Rachel Zegler’s favorite?

Rachel Zegler will star in Disney’s upcoming Snow White adaptation, which will take her from the streets of New York City to the home of the Seven Dwarfs.

Snow White, on the other hand, was not this actor’s favorite Disney princess when she was younger.

Here’s what we know about Rachel Zegler from West Side Story.

The Lion King, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast are among the classic animated films reimagined by Walt Disney Studios.

In 2021, the studio announced that a new version of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs would be released, with Zegler playing the title character.

In an interview with Deadline, director Webb said, “Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts.”

“Her bravery, wit, and optimism will play a key role in rediscovering the joy in this beloved Disney story.”

This news comes just months after Halle Bailey was announced as the star of Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid adaptation.

More details about the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs reboot will be released in the coming weeks.

Fans can catch Zegler in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, a film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway production, until then.

Ariana DeBose (Anita), Ansel Elgort (Tony), and Rita Moreno (Valentina) star alongside Zegler.

Despite the fact that Zegler is the next Snow White in the making, the actor revealed that her favorite princess as a child was from a small village.

Beauty and the Beast’s Belle.

“Belle,” Zegler said in an interview with Allure, “because I thought I looked the most like her with the long brown hair and brown eyes.”

“She also liked to read, and she was dressed in a big yellow dress, which is my favorite color.”

Disney has already produced a live-action version of Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson (Harry Potter) as the Disney princess.

Zegler is a self-proclaimed Disney fan, especially when it comes to the Disney parks, in addition to her roles in West Side Story and Snow White.

After landing the role of Snow White, the actress traveled to Orlando to visit Walt Disney World, complete with a red headband and a Snow White-themed backpack.

According to an Instagram post, it was for “character research.”

This would not, however, be the actor’s first visit to the world’s happiest place.

She’ll be back in 2019…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.