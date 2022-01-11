Rachel Zoe talks about the upcoming fashion trends in 2022.

Rachel Zoe talks about what to expect in the year 2022.

Rachel Zoe Talks About 2022 Fashion Trends

The Lead Style Editor of Express discusses her curated capsule collection with the fashion retailer, as well as how to improve your personal style in the new year.

January is a great month to reinvent yourself, whether it’s by changing your eating and exercise habits or refreshing your wardrobe.

If you choose the latter option, getting the right clothes is half the battle.

It takes a lot of soul-searching to develop your own sense of style, but luckily, Rachel Zoe, our favorite style guru, is here to assist you!

The designer told E!, “Style is a way of expressing yourself without having to speak.”

“I believe that the most effective way of expressing yourself is through your personal style.”

The best place to start is with the items that make you feel most like yourself.

As you become more comfortable with timeless staples, you’ll feel more confident to push your style boundaries, and Express has all the pieces to help you do so!”

Given Express’ seemingly endless selection of timeless pieces that can be dressed up or down, worn to work or on a date night, the co-host of the “Works for Us” podcast recently collaborated with the retailer to curate a fashion-forward collection that eliminates the guesswork from winter dressing.

“As a longtime fan of the brand, I have a unique opportunity to serve as Express’ Lead Style Editor for its Community Commerce program, which will launch nationwide in November 2021.”

As Lead Style Editor, I help with the hiring, training, and mentoring of Style Editors, encouraging customers to pursue a career in entrepreneurship, share their personal style, and instill confidence.

“Rachel Zoe’s Picks” was launched by Express in December, and our first co-designed collection will be unveiled this spring!”

Q: How did the idea for the ‘Feel Luxe’ capsule collection come to you?

A: This curated capsule has something for everyone to look and feel their best as the new year begins, and it’s inspired by my favorite wardrobe staples.

Whether it’s a cozy knit, sequins, or faux fur, it’s all about effortless glamour.

