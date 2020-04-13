Radio 4 listeners praise Prince Charles’ ‘beautiful’ reading of Wordsworth

BBC Radio 4 listeners praised Prince Charles’ beautiful reading of a William Wordsworth poem to mark the 250th anniversary of the poet’s birth.

Charles, 71, who recently completed a period of self-isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus, recorded an excerpt of Tintern Abbey which was aired on the Today programme this morning.

The Prince of Wales, who is patron of the Wordsworth Trust, recorded the verse on Sunday at Birkhall, his home on the Queen’s Balmoral estate.

Listeners called the recital the ‘most wonderfully calming and reassuring start to the day’ and called for ‘daily’ readings from the royal.

Others joked he could follow in daughter-in-law Meghan Markle’s footsteps and record a voiceover for Disney.

One tweeted: ‘Rather surprised to be typing this but what an absolutely beautiful recital of Wordsworth by Prince Charles on – he could have been on the stage. Not sure Richard Burton could have done that any better…’

Another shared: ‘I have thoroughly enjoyed the daily poem read on @BBCr4today. Today, Wordsworth read by Prince Charles. Very wonderful and more pleasing than a puzzle.’

A third added: ‘HRH Prince Charles reads Wordsworth better than anyone I’ve ever heard.’

Others noted how the words of the poem are particularly relevant during the coronavirus crisis.

‘Good to hear Prince Charles Reading those great lines from Wordsworth. ‘Those little unremembered acts of kindness and of love’,’ one tweeted.

Wordsworth was born in 1770 and became a celebrated English Romantic poet who helped usher in a new form of verse with the Lyrical Ballads published with Samuel Taylor Coleridge.

Before his death in 1850 he became a central figure in British poetry and was made a Poet Laureate.

The Queen’s official Instagram account also marked the milestone anniversary of the poet’s birth with several Story posts.