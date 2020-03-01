‘Raggende Man’ Bob Fosko almost always sang loud and intense NOW

With numbers like Poo In Your Head, from the band De Raggende Manne, Bob Fosko was known as a noisy singer who sang intense lyrics. With a slightly younger audience, however, the singer who died in Amsterdam on Friday at the age of 64 is perhaps even more famous as the voice of the gabber from the song. Gabbertje, but Fosko was also known as an actor.

Fosko was born on October 4, 1955 in Baarn in Utrecht. He later graduated from the Academy of Expression in Utrecht. Although he is primarily known to the Dutch public as a singer, he also acted and was frequently seen on stage and on television.

For example, he played in the comic series Jiskefet and he had a role in the known Sinterklaas journal. Some also knew Fosko from the contribution he made to Cup-a-Soup commercials. It was his voice that could be heard in the commercials. “Four hours of Cup-a-Soup, more people should do that.”

As a musician, Fosko was best known as the lead singer of the band The Raggende Manne. The band was formed in 1988. The Raggende Manne became known in the nineties with songs like Poo In Your Head and I like you.

He was also part of the Hakkûhbar group, which was founded in 1996 and is known for the song Gabbertje. The formation consisted of Fosko, Ruben van der Meer, Bart Vleming, Ewart van der Horst and Ad de Feyter. The group achieved with Gabbertje a hit.

Bob Fosko with his daughter Ella Wonder. (Photo: BrunoPress)

Fosko also made political songs

Fosko also wrote a number of songs for the SP. In 2004 he sang the song with Nico Brandsen A Man Is More. Bosko also wrote the song Hotel Verdonk. In this issue he spoke against former minister Rita Verdonk. He did not blame her for being empathetic.

The deceased singer received the Golden Tomato in 2019, the highest distinction of the political party. He received the prize for all the songs he wrote for the SP. Fosko also wrote a song about the European Parliament elections, called: Send A Watchdog To Brussels.







Singer was not afraid of death

At the then 62-year-old Fosko, esophageal cancer was diagnosed at the start of 2019. Later the cancer also appeared to have spread to his head. Although Fosko was seriously ill, he said in January 2019 in conversation with de Volkskrant not be afraid of death.

“My life is of course very uncertain at the moment, I don’t know how long I have left”, the singer then told. At the time of that interview, Fosko was on vacation with his family.

He then said: “I did have some melancholic feelings when we drove here, because I know that … yes, it will soon be over. What is going to happen to me, I am not so afraid. But I realize I have to say goodbye to people dear to me, and vice versa. “