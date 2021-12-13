Raheem Sterling, Zadie Smith, and Riz Ahmed, all Brent ‘icons,’ will star in a new art show.

The National Portrait Gallery commissioned the exhibition, titled ‘Icons of Color.’

Portraits of Raheem Sterling, Zadie Smith, and Riz Ahmed will be on display as part of an exhibition honoring the stories of “inspirational people of color” from the Brent borough of London.

The exhibition was a “significant step” in the gallery’s efforts to “increase the representation of women and black sitters and artists” in its collection, according to the gallery.

Sterling, who grew up in Brent and now plays for Manchester City, has been hailed as “an inspiration for not only [the]community but across the country,” while actor Ahmed has described his hometown as “an incredible borough bursting with energy, talent, and creativity.”

Smith was born in Brent and has set much of her work in the Willesden neighborhood of the borough.

With the publication of her first novel, White Teeth, in 2000, the author became a household name, winning a slew of awards, including the Whitbread First Novel Award.

It was an “honor” for her to sit for Toyin Ojih Odutola, a Nigerian artist based in the United States, for his new full-length portrait “Sadie.”

Smith, a woman from north-west London with roots in both Jamaica and England, chose this title to represent the foundations of her life, according to the artist.

“Being drawn by a brilliant artist like Toyin Ojih Odutola is a remarkable experience,” Smith said.

“I can’t say it was a team effort – I just sat there – but it was a privilege.”

Willesden is behind me, and palm fronds surround me, making me feel at ease.

She also gave me better shoes than I own, which I appreciate.”

Zaffar Van Kalwala, the organizer of the annual Brent Super Cup, a football tournament for young people in the area, led calls earlier this year for Sterling to be honored with the Freedom of Brent.

“Raheem Sterling should without a doubt be given the Freedom of the Borough in Brent,” he said of the Euro 2020 star.

He has been a source of inspiration for not only our community but also for people all over the country.

“He has done outstanding work in our society in combating discrimination and racism.

“In addition.

