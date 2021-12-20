Raiders vs. Cardinals

Raiders vs. Patriots

On Monday, there will be two NFL games.

The first game is between the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders, which was rescheduled due to the Browns’ COVID-19 setbacks.

The game will begin at 5:00 p.m.

On the NFL Network at 8:00 p.m. ET.

It will also be available to watch on the NFL App and the Yahoo Sports App.

The Raiders (6-7) are in desperate need of a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

They have only won one of their last six games, including a 48-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hunter Renfrow, a wide receiver, was one of the Raiders’ bright spots last week, catching 13 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Renfrow has caught 86 passes for 877 yards and five touchdowns so far this season.

“It doesn’t matter – like I said last week, it doesn’t matter how many catches I have or how many yards I have,” Renfrow said, according to the Raiders’ official website. “You can never say you had a great game if you lose the game.”

There’s always something else you can do.

You can always improve, become a better teammate, and hopefully help others along the way.

We just need to reflect this week on how to take better care of the ball, how to be a better receiver, a better teammate, and a better leader, and hopefully we’ll be able to do that.”

The Browns (7-6) can’t afford to lose because they’re on the cusp of making the playoffs.

However, they will be without head coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Baker Mayfield, both of whom are still on the reserve COVID-19 list.

Mike Priefer, the special teams coordinator, will serve as the interim head coach, while Nick Mullens will start at quarterback.

“I have the utmost confidence in Nick Mullens because I see how he prepares when he is not playing and on the practice squad,” Browns linebacker Walker said, according to Cleveland.com.

“Every day, I see how he comes in and prepares.

I like to think I’m one of the first guys in the building every day, and Nick Mullens is always there ahead of me.

Raiders vs. Browns: Time, Channel and How to Watch