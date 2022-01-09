Rain or shine, Addison Rae’s Tall Gloss Hunter Boots are a must-have.

Addison Rae’s Tall Gloss Hunter Boots are perfect for rain or shine.

A light drizzle now and then isn’t so bad, and a downpour on occasion can even be relaxing.

However, gloomy weather depresses Us, and dressing for a rainy day is difficult.

We don’t want to ruin our suede shoes or soak our sneakers, and the galoshes we wore as kids aren’t appropriate for adults.

Instead, we’re looking for Hunter boots that will keep us dry throughout the year.

But how do we decide on a style?

Addison Rae to the rescue! At the end of December, the TikTok star was spotted in Beverly Hills wearing tall black Hunter boots.

Despite the fact that Los Angeles is known for its sunshine, the Southern California area recently experienced some rain, and Rae was prepared with her classic rain boots.

Hunter has maintained its reputation as the iconic wet-weather boot, just as Uggs have.

And now you can get the exact same boots as the She’s All That actress at Zappos!

At Zappos, you can get the Hunter Original Tall Gloss Rain Boot for only (dollar)160!

The Hunter Original Tall Gloss Rain Boot will be useful no matter where you live.

These vegan rain boots have stood the test of time thanks to their vulcanized natural rubber and glossy finish.

In the rain or snow, the latex-dipped construction provides a seamless waterproof shell shield, and the quick-dry woven nylon lining adds even more weather protection.

These boots are ideal for hiking through the woods or jumping over puddles due to their tall silhouette.

Extra comfort is provided by the multi-layer cushioned sponge insole and cushioned footbed.

Furthermore, the pull-on design makes it simple to put on and take off.

Hunter rain boots have a cult following among fashionistas.

“Best rain boots ever!” exclaimed one customer.

Another shopper commented, “These rain boots are ideal for a rainy day.”

“Everything about this boot is definitive of a great rain boot!” says this customer.

