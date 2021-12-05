Rainbow fudge for kids is a hit, and it’s easy to make in the slow cooker with only four ingredients.

Rainbow fudge for kids is a hit, and it’s easy to make with only four ingredients in the slow cooker.

SLOW cookers can produce a wide range of delicious results.

But have you tried this rainbow fudge, which is a kid favorite?

Only four ingredients are required for this fun recipe from Acooking, which was shared on Facebook.

“Super quick and easy to make so the kids could get involved, and all ingredients came from Aldi,” the sweet treat was described.

It tastes delicious!”

500g unsweetened condensed milk, 397g sweetened condensed milk, 15g unsalted butter, and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract are all you need.

The chocolate (30p per 100g) costs £1.50 at Aldi, while the condensed milk costs 89p, the full packet of butter costs 45p, and the full bottle of vanilla extract costs 65p.

Also, have food coloring in the colors you want.

In a slow cooker, combine all of the ingredients, except the food coloring.

Cook the mixture on high for 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes, with the lid off.

Set aside a bowl for each color of food coloring.

If you want to create a rainbow effect, you’ll need six bowls: one each for red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and violet.

You can, however, use as many or as few colors as you’d like.

After 45 minutes of cooking, carefully separate the mixture into the prepared bowls and add the food coloring to each one.

Using parchment paper, line a square baking tin.

Then, layer by layer, spoon the colors into a square baking pan.

Use a knife to swirl the mixture once it’s all in, but don’t go too crazy because you want to see the individual colors as well.

Allow 30 minutes for the filled tin to come to room temperature.

Finally, chill the entire mixture for 4 hours.

After 2 hours in the refrigerator, the sweet fudge is easiest to cut.

The slow cooker is a convenient way to combine the ingredients, but you can also use the stovetop, but be careful not to burn the mixture.

Enjoy the tasty treat and show it off to your friends.

On first glance, many people mistook the fudge for play dough.

“It looks like plasticine when we were kids and we just threw it all together,” one said.

One thing is certain: this rainbow fudge will be a hit with the kids; give it a shot.

