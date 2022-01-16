Ralph Emery, a country music legend, died peacefully at his Nashville home at the age of 88.

Ralph Emery, a legend in country music, died peacefully in his Nashville home on Saturday.

The Country Music Hall of Famer passed away at the age of 88.

Ralph, according to his family, died at the age of 88.

He was dubbed “the dean of country music broadcasters” because of his laid-back style on TV and radio.

He began his career on small radio stations across Tennessee, eventually rising to become one of country television and radio’s most well-known personalities.

He hosted TNN’s primetime talk show “Nashville Now” after launching the successful Ralph Emery Show in 1972.

He died “peacefully” surrounded by family at the TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.

Emery leaves behind three sons, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren in addition to his wife Joy.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.