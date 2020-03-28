Ralph Lauren Donates $10 Million to Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Ralph Lauren is giving back those in need.

On Thursday, the famous designer announced that the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation will be donating $10 million towards coronavirus relief efforts.

“Now more than ever, supporting each other in this time of need has become our mission,” an official statement from the Ralph Lauren brand stated. “As we face this global challenge together, the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation is committing $10 million to help our teams and communities around the world.”

His donation will benefit several charities and organizations, including the World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which is a global effort that provides support to countries battling the pandemic, as well as the foundation’s Pink Pony Fund to ensure those suffering from cancer have the resources and care they need during this vulnerable time.

The renowned fashion mogul will also be providing financial grants for Ralph Lauren colleagues that are facing special circumstances through his Emergency Assistance Foundation. To give back to the fashion community, the icon will commit an inaugural gift to the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) / Vogue Fashion Fund as well.

“As we face this challenge as a global community, our hope is to continue to be the beacon of optimism and unity that Ralph Lauren and our brands have always been to the world,” the statement concluded.

Taking to social media, the brand shared another message: “In the spirit of togetherness, we rise.”

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, several celebrities have made charitable contributions to help those that have been affected by the virus. Upon learning that New York hospitals were experiencing a shortage in supplies, Christian Siriano and his team volunteered to produce protective masks for medical workers. Pyer Moss designer Kerby Jean-Raymond also offered his services and transformed his New York City office into a donation center for N95 masks and latex gloves.

Like Lauren, Rihanna also made a sizable donation. On March 21, she announced that her Clara Lionel Foundation gave $5 million in support of COVID-19 rapid response efforts across the globe. Donatella Versace and her daughter Allegra Versace Beck donated 200,000 euros to the intensive care department of the San Raffaele hospital in Italy.