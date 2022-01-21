Ralph Lauren Reveals Team USA’s Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony Uniforms

Team USA’s Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony Uniforms are Unveiled by Ralph Lauren

The 2022 US Olympic and Paralympic Teams will stay warm thanks to the fashion brand’s innovative designs, whether they win or lose.

The Winter Olympic Games in 2022 are only a few years away!

Team USA will wear modern sportswear-inspired outfits at the Opening Ceremony on Friday, February 4, according to Ralph Lauren.

An anorak, a mid-layer jacket, a pant, gloves, and a boot are all made with recycled polyester fiber made from post-consumer plastic bottles.

“We’re thrilled that Team USA will once again wear this cutting-edge, sustainable, and iconic apparel at the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” said Sarah Hirshland, Chief Executive Officer, US Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

Given that the Winter Games are taking place, the iconic fashion brand is ensuring that the cold weather is the least of the athletes’ concerns by introducing Intelligent Insulation, a sustainable fabric that responds to colder temperatures by adding additional layers of insulation.

In addition, the fashion house released a collection that fans can wear at home while cheering on Team USA. The best part? A portion of the proceeds will go to the US Olympic and Paralympic Teams.

