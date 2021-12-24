Rami Hawash is Gemma Collins’ boyfriend.

RAMI Hawash has reappeared in Gemma Collins’ life after the two decided to rekindle their romance AGAIN.

The couple has a long history of getting engaged, then divorcing, then rekindling, then divorcing again.

However, the GC has been seen kissing her ex-fiance, indicating that they are back together.

Rami Hawash, 46, is the owner of a Romford, Essex-based car mechanical repair business.

He dated Gemma, 40, for more than three years before they broke up in 2014.

He proposed to the actress in 2013 by concealing a diamond ring in a Christmas pudding.

However, only a few months later, the couple called it quits.

He has a three-year-old son, Tristan, whom he keeps hidden from the public eye.

Yes, Rami has previously appeared on Towie.

In Series 9, he made his first appearance when he flew to Marbella to see Gemma.

However, the couple called it quits after only a few episodes, and he never returned.

As the couple’s on-again, off-again relationship continued, Rami was mentioned several times on the show.

After Gemma’s breakup with James ‘Arg’ Argent, Rami and Gemma rekindled their romance in lockdown, and they’ve kept it going.

In April 2021, they were seen kissing and cuddling in public while taking cute selfies throughout the evening at a romantic sushi dinner.

In pictures obtained by OK Online, they appeared to be “madly in love.”

“Gemma has been secretly seeing Rami for the last six months,” a source told MailOnline.

“During date nights in London and Essex, the couple has enjoyed spending time together and reuniting.”

“During her on-again, off-again relationship with Arg, Gemma endured a great deal of stress and trauma – but she’s finally putting herself first and moving on with her life.”

“Gemma and Rami are essentially back together,” an insider told Infosurhoy exclusively.

“They haven’t given their relationship a name yet, but Gemma is in love with him and has expressed her happiness to her closest friends.”

“She’s always kept in touch with Rami, and he’s always been supportive of her.”

“They’ve been spending a lot of time together and have a really good relationship.”

Rami has always been her rock, according to Gemma.

“I know we’ll end up together,” she told The Sun in an exclusive interview earlier this month. “But a wedding isn’t our priority right now.”

“He bought me a ring a long time ago, but I only wear it when I’m with Rav or my security…

