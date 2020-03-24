Rami Jamal: I had more chances of hitting Corona at the door of the house than going down the street!

Quality mi In the news, celebrity life

Artist Ramy Gamal revealed his commitment to social isolation for fear of being infected by the Coronavirus, noting that there are other opportunities that may increase the possibility of transmitting infection other than going to the street.

Rami Jamal wrote on his Twitter account: “My times prevented me from going to the office in which I did not have anything but one person because I was afraid that he was promising me, and I collapsed, but I opened the door 2 million times, between a pharmacy, a supermarket, neighbors, vegetables, and a house guard, and God opened to 6 different people And every time you drink alcohol and wash your hands, I’m more likely to hit me on the doorstep than if I went down. “

It is noteworthy that Rami Jamal announced his donation to the isolation hospitals in Dakahlia and Cairo governorates, due to the spread of Corona virus.

It is noteworthy that Ramy Gamal recently released the album “I am alone”, specifically on February 14, in conjunction with Valentine’s Day through the official channel “Stars Records” on Youtube.

He also photographed the song “The Roof” using the video clip, which achieved success and spread with its release, which is written by the poet Mustafa Hassan, composed by Bilal Sorour and composed by Toma.

