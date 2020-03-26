Ramiz Jalal takes advantage of Corona in the idea of ​​his Ramadan program for the 2020 season

Ramiz Jalal takes advantage of Corona, the artist Ramiz Jalal began filming several months ago his Ramadan program, which he used to present every year, but soon the idea changed after Corona appeared in the countries of the world and arrived in Egypt, so that it is agreed to change the whole idea and depict new episodes with an idea New taking advantage of current conditions.

Ramez Jalal exploits Corona

Where the program begins by calling the guest to conduct a dialogue with him on the air with one of the media in the city of media production, and when the guest goes to the ring, the driver of the car shows some signs of fatigue and annoyance of distress, speaking a lot and approaching it provocatively, and the guest arrives to the media production city after suffering and the driver With the authors of the program at his reception, he also shows signs of fatigue.

Start signs of fatigue on the driver

Then the presenter comes to welcome the guest inside the room to transmit some reassurance that things are fine, but one of the individuals tells him that the guest must undergo an analysis to suspect the guest of corona infection, and this raises the guest’s horror, but he in spite of him going to the medical center at the height of panic and anxiety, and exposed The guest is a major provocation of doctors in the medical room on the grounds that he is ill and infects individuals.

The end of Ramiz Jalal’s mold

Ramiz Jalal comes in the end and is dressed in all protective clothing that hides his features to withdraw the sample from the guest and begins to talk to him about the symptoms that he can feel with provocation and irony until the guest comes out of his feelings because of the provocation, after which Ramiz reveals his identity to him The mold ends.