Ranch hookups, epic fights, and lots of drama are teased by relatively famous stars.

Ranch hookups, epic fights, and a lot of drama are teased by relatively famous stars.

The famous kids are about to get dirty!

On E!’s new series, Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, Hana Giraldo (daughter of music legend Pat Benatar) and Ebie (daughter of late rap icon Eazy-E) dish on trading in their opulent lifestyles for hard work (we’re talking shaving animals and picking up poop!)

“You know what I originally thought I was going to be on the show to help with, like Instagram,” Hana joked on E! News’ Daily Pop on Wednesday, Jan.

“It’s not like picking up Kaka and shooting him, or sticking my hand up one of those cows you know who.”

“There’s so much more that happens” on the series, according to the co-stars, than what was shown in the wild trailer.

For example, “a lot of drama” and “a lot of hot hookups!”

“I don’t think you can spend that much time with girls and guys living together 24 hours a day, working together, and not have some sort of [hookup]thing manifest,” Ebie teased about the ranch romances.

Ebie described the ride as “a rollercoaster.”

“Fist fights, love, tears, friendship, and family bonds were formed.

There was so much that happened.”

“We have a goal to get this ranch up and running again,” Ebie explained, “and I think people will be pleasantly surprised with what we accomplished.”

“There will never be a dull moment,” Hana promised, “and you will die laughing.”

Myles O’Neal, son of basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, Taylor “Tay” Hasselhoff, daughter of Baywatch legend David Hasselhoff, Harry James Thornton, son of actor Billy Bob Thornton, Jasmin Lawrence, daughter of comedian Martin Lawrence, Austin Gunn, son of pro wrestler Billy Gunn, and Ray Parker Jr.’s entrepreneur son Redmond Parker will join Hana and Ebie on Relatively Famous alongside Hana and Ebie.

Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules premieres tonight at 9 p.m. on E!, and the girls reveal which of their co-stars has the most extravagant lifestyle.

Meet the entire cast (and their famous parents) in the photo gallery below.

Harry James Thornton, the son of Oscar-winning actor Billy Bob Thornton, works as a prop master in Los Angeles.

Martin Lawrence’s daughter, Jasmin Lawrence, is a well-known actor and comedian…

