Ranch Rules Cast Reveals What It’s Like to Grow Up in the Public Eye

It’s not easy growing up with famous parents.

Sure, the lifestyle has its benefits, but as the cast of Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules explains in this sneak peek clip from tomorrow’s premiere, living in the spotlight, especially as a child, can be extremely difficult.

Model and DJ Myles O’Neal, whose parents are NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and reality matriarch Shaunie O’Neal, says, “It was like you couldn’t go to restaurants, you couldn’t go to the mall, you couldn’t go anywhere.”

“Everywhere,” Myles continues, “they’d have to, like, shut it down.”

“Like, they closed certain stores in the mall so we could go in…I was like, ‘I need some f—king boxers,'” she says.

Hana Giraldo, the daughter of rock legends Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, is well aware of the situation.

She responds, “My mother couldn’t go anywhere either.”

“And she’d be tucked away.”

“We had a problem with the paparazzi,” Harry James Thornton, whose father is Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton, adds.

“They’d follow us,” Harry predicts.

“It was completely insane.”

While the majority of the group continues to discuss the challenges they faced as children of celebrities, one Relatively Famous cast member realizes he can’t quite relate.

In a confessional, second-generation professional wrestler Austin Gunn, whose father is Wrestling Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, says, “My roommates’ lifestyle is so much different than mine.”

“It’s just because their parents are well-known.”

Austin tells Myles, “Your father is, like, worldwide.”

“It’s difficult to ignore my father, but you have to know wrestling to understand.”

“Am I going to be the odd one out?” Austin wonders in the confessional.

To find out, tune in to tomorrow’s premiere.

The Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules Cast Reveals What It’s Really Like to Grow Up in the Public Eye