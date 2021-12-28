Randall Emmett wanted more kids right away, according to Lala Kent of ‘Vanderpump Rules.’

Randall Emmett Wanted More Kids Right Away on ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Lala Kent Reveals

In a recent interview, Lala Kent of Vanderpump Rules revealed that her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett was almost ready to have another child with her right away.

Kent broke up with Emmett in October 2021, ending their three-year relationship.

The former couple welcomed their daughter, Ocean, in March, and Kent’s first months as a mother were chronicled in the most recent season of Vanderpump Rules.

She did say, however, that Emmett wished for more children almost immediately, which would have likely changed Kent’s life trajectory.

In July 2021, Kent expressed her belief that she would have to persuade more children.

“I really thought I was going to have to try really hard for a second, like do a lot of begging,” she said on David Yontef’s podcast Behind the Velvet Rope.

“And he was like, ‘I think I’m ready for another, like, would you want to start trying?'” she continued.

“I was like, ‘Are you saying we can take a second?’ And he was all for it.”

“He asked me this morning,” she continued.

“When Ocean is about a year and a half, two years old, let’s get it popping,” I told him.

Kent claimed she was still recovering from the birth of her first child at the time.

She exclaimed, “I was like, ‘I’m still trying to get my bounce back bod on!”

David Yontef, the show’s host, said she looked great.

Scheana Shay Reveals Lala Kent Wasn’t at the Reunion – And Slams Her for Saying She Didn’t Have Her Back

“I do feel like I look great for just having a baby,” she replied, “but the tightness is different.”

And, like every woman, I have the feeling that my body is no longer mine.

I’m always putting a baby on the boob, as you may have noticed.

You just have the feeling that, right now, I could be a lot hotter.”

Kent also expressed her confidence in her relationship and in Emmett during the July interview.

“And I feel like there are many times, as corny as it sounds, where I wonder what I did wrong in my life to deserve someone like him as my life partner,” she said.

Kent left Emmett after she suspected he had cheated on her months later.

Recently, she…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.