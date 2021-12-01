Randy Houser Had a ‘Personal’ Connection to His ‘The Hill’ Character

Randy Houser is stepping into a new role in the upcoming drama The Hill, and his character pays homage to a father figure in his life.

During an interview with the “How Country Feels” artist, we learned more about Houser’s role in the film and why he felt so strongly about being a part of The Hill.

Ricky Hill’s journey demonstrates that anything is possible with hard work, talent, and passion.

The Hill, directed by Jeff Celentano, is based on the true story of a young boy who has a passion for baseball and the “miracle” that allows him to fulfill his dream.

Dennis Quaid (The Day After Tomorrow, The Parent Trap) and country singer Houser star in the film, which Houser describes as “fairly new” to acting.

Ray Clemens, played by Houser, is the protagonist’s “father figure.”

This was a particularly important role for Houser, as he explained that someone in his life had become like a second father to him.

“I grew up without a father for a lot of my life,” Houser explained, “but I had those men in my life at the right times who encouraged me to keep pushing and to become a man and make something of myself.”

While some may consider Ricky Hill’s experience “miraculous,” the story is still relatable to the majority of viewers.

Even Houser admitted that his character mirrored someone who was influential in his upbringing.

“There was a guy who really pushed me… supported me, encouraged me, and all that stuff.”

Houser continued, “He’s very special to me.”

“It just reminded me so much of him when I read the script and the character.”

“I wanted to do this as a tribute to that kind of character and also to just encourage men to find those people,” he continued. “There are a lot of homes that don’t have dads or nuclear families.”

“It’s also fun to pretend to be someone else.”

Houser’s songs “How Country Feels” and “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight” have both received CMT Music Award nominations and have received millions of Spotify plays.

“Love Will Turn You Around” by the musician was released in 2020.

Houser is currently preparing for his 2022 North American tour and the release of his upcoming album in addition to his work on The Hill.

